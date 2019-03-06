TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave.
The concert will feature four ensembles: Rising Strings and Sinfonietta directed by Danielle Winton; Magic Valley Youth Chamber Ensemble, a select group of string players, directed by Carson Wong; and Magic Valley Youth Orchestra, a full symphony orchestra, directed by Theodore Hadley.
Various selections will include Three Tchaikovsky Themes by Tchaikovsky, arranged by Douglas E. Wagner; “Brazilian Tango” by Vernon Leidig; “Pirates of the Caribbean” by Klaus Badelt, arranged by Ricketts; “Winter” from “Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi, with Molly Trujillo soloing on the violin, and “Spring Winter from Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi, with Grace Solomon soloing on the violin. Trujillo is a senior at Buhl High School and Solomon is a senior at Kimberly High School.
The youth orchestra is comprised of student musicians from the Magic Valley.
The public is invited. Donations to the Magic Valley Youth Orchestra operating fund will be accepted at the door.
