TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra will present its fall concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave.
The concert will feature four ensembles: Rising Strings and Intermediate Strings directed by Danielle Winton; Magic Valley Youth Chamber Ensemble, a select group of string players, directed by Carson Wong; and Magic Valley Youth Orchestra, a full symphony orchestra, directed by Theodore Hadley.
Various selections will be performed, including “Romanze from Ein Kleine Nachtmusic” by Mozart, and “Concerto for Oboe and Violin” by Bach, featuring musicians Megan Boyce, a senior at Kimberly High School, on the oboe and Molly Trujillo, a senior at Buhl High School, on the violin. The program will include “Presto – Molto Allegro e Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1” by Felix Mendelssohn, featuring pianist Lucy Whitney, a home-schooler from Kimberly, and also selections from “The Greatest Showman.”
The youth orchestra is comprised of student musicians from the Magic Valley.
The public is invited. Donations to the Magic Valley Youth Orchestra operating fund will be accepted at the door.
