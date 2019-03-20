TWIN FALLS —
It’s that time of year again.
That magical break from school and responsibilities for students to get some rest and relaxation. But at a certain point, they might get bored. The Times-News has everyone covered with things to do during Spring Break:
Education and creative arts
Twin Falls Public Library
Comics and Coffee
6 p.m. on March 28 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E.
The event is geared to those 16 and older. The event is hosted by the Twin Falls Public Library and Twin Beans Coffee. It’s a book club but for comic books. Whether you’re new to comics or an experienced reader all comers are welcome. This month’s graphic novel is “Gideon Falls Vol. 1” by Jeff Lemire, an ongoing horror series about an otherworldly building that brings death and madness in its wake.
Super Smash Bros. Tournament
Sixth through 12th graders are invited to show off their skills at a Super Smash Bros. tournament from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
Take Apart Day
12 to 5 p.m. March 27 at Twin Falls Public Library
The library will provide tools and space for children to make a mess and explore the inner-workings of old electronics.
Puppet Show
4 p.m. March 29 Friday at Twin Falls Public Library
The whole family is invited to catch this free puppet show at the library.
Information: 208-733-2964, twinfallspubliclibrary.org or visit “Twin Falls Public Library” on Facebook.
Hands On Spring Break Lego Camp
Lego is the name of the game this Spring Break. The camp will include painting ceramic banks, Lego picture frames, a Lego-themed canvas and more. There will also be snacks and entertainment provided.
Don’t worry if you don’t want to participate in the Lego Camp, open paint will still be going
Children ages 6 through 14 can participate. Every activity is 1 to 4 p.m. March 25 through March 29. Children can participate in activities for $30 per day or the whole week for $120. Registration is required, call 208-736-4475, handsonstudio.com or visit “Hands On” on Facebook to get your spot.
The Herrett Center
There will be free hands-on activities for kids from March 26 to March 29.
On Tuesday, kids will get the chance to create prehistoric beasts using clay, toothpicks and their imagination. The class runs from 1 to 3 p.m.
Wednesday is all about getting energy out with interactive games designed to get everyone up and moving. The class runs from 1to 3 p.m.
Thursday, join the rock-painting craze and create a masterpiece to take home. The class runs from 1 to 3 p.m.
Travel back to the prehistoric era on Friday with a chance to learn how to throw an atlatl, an ancient spear. The class runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the Herrett Center.
Physical fun
YMCA Spring Break Day Camp
This camp is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday. The theme of this camp is Easter, it’ll give kids the chance to have Easter Egg hunts, and on top of that, they will be swimming in the pool several times throughout the week and a trip to Skateland. The event will cost $105 for YMCA members and $140 for nonmembers. There is a daily fee, $30 a day for YMCA members and $40 for nonmembers. Registration is needed by Friday. Call 208-733-4384 or visit ymcatf.com for more details.
“It’s a fun and safe environment,” Magic Valley YMCA CEO Randy Warstradowski said. “The kids will not be bored.”
Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club is hosting a mini carnival at 1 p.m. on March 29. They’ll have a dance party, a bounce house and other activities that will keep your kids active during Spring Break. This is an event for members only, with a $20 fee.
The Boys & Girls Club has a Teen Night on Thursday that is open to all teenagers, that starts at 6:30 p.m.
For more information call 208-736-7011 or go to bgcmv.com/2018-ski-form.
The Tower
The Tower makes swimming even more fun. A large interactive element that includes a slide, rope climbing and a cliff to jump into the pool. The Tower goes up at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N.
Rock Climbing
For the daredevils in the family, Gemstone Climbing is offering a Spring Break Camp. This camp offers a ton of opportunities for your children to push themselves and reach new heights. Gemstone Climbing is offering kids from Kindergarten to 6th grade the chance for your kids to rope climb, boulder, run on a ninja warrior course and try yoga. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For non-members it’ll cost $30 per day, for members it’ll be $40. For the whole week, it costs $100 for members and $140 for nonmembers. You must register by March 22.
For more information, you can visit its website at gemstoneclimbing.rocks/camps.
Entertainment for the whole family
A new show “Beyond The Sun: In search of a new Earth.” opens Tuesday at the Faulkner Planetarium. Showtimes are 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 daily through April 1, and a 7 p.m. showing on Friday.
2:30 p.m. “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion & Sky Tour” on March 27. 2:30 p.m. March 28 shows “Mars 1001.”
