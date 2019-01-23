KETCHUM — Southern Idaho residents will have a special chance in February to see all of the short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards.
The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will screen all the nominated short films over four days. The Oscar Shorts screenings will take place at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
A short film is defined by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as an original motion picture that has a running time of 40 minutes or less.
The screening schedule is as follows:
- Feb. 13 — Best Live Action Short Film: “Detainment,” “Fauve,” “Marguerite,” “Mother,” “Skin”
- Feb. 14 — Best Animated Short: “Animal Behaviour,” “Bao,” “Late Afternoon,” “One Small Step,” “Weekends”
- Feb. 20 and 21 — Best Documentary Short Subject: “Black Sheep,” “End Game,” “Lifeboat,” “A Night at the Garden,” “Period. End of Sentence.”
Patrons should consult sunvalleycenter.org" target="_blank">sunvalleycenter.org for detailed information about the short films to be screened. The animated shorts screened on Feb. 14 may not necessarily be geared for children; patrons are advised to contact the center about any content advisory that it receives from the distribution company.
“Whether an animated film or a documentary, these films always capture our imaginations and provide an opportunity for learning,” Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts, said in a statement.
Tickets for each day of screenings are $10 for SVCA member and $12 for non-members. To buy tickets or for more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.