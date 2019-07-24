{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — No longer just for Vikings, lumberjacks and criminals, you can now pass the time by throwing axes, all in the comfort of a modern recreation hall right here in Twin Falls.

Bearded Axe officially opens noon Wednesday at 246 Third Ave. S. The new all-ages venue offers all the joys of casual play plus league competitions.

“We want this to be an experience,” chief operations officer Nancie Mathews said. “We want this to be the place where people have date nights, bachelor parties, birthday parties, we want team-building exercises here. We want a party atmosphere.”

When Mathews throws an ax, she makes it look easy.

Bearded Axe houses the most lanes out of any ax-throwing business in the West, Mathews said. There are 10 lanes in the large warehouse and each lane has two targets. There are tables where other attendees can wait and trash talk their friends while they are throwing.

On command, Matthews can land a bull’s-eye.

Bearded Axe is certified by the World Axe Throwing League, also known as WATL, meaning it fits all of the parameters for league play: 12 feet between the player and the target, a player’s foot must be behind the line while throwing, the axes weigh three pounds and the boards are four feet long and 10 feet wide. The Bearded Axe hopes to house official WATL tournaments in the future.

Matthews says it’s less about power and more about getting the rotation.

But most throws from a complete amateur end up bouncing off the wood and falling to the ground.

Like throwing a baseball, the competitor takes their dominant hand and steps forward with the opposite leg, generating enough power for the hatchets to stick into the board, she says.

After a couple of throws, and a couple of words of encouragement, a newcomer is bound to finally get the ax wedged into the wood — which feels like an accomplishment worthy of bragging rights around Vikings.

