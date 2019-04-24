TWIN FALLS — Iconic improv duo Katie Neff and Steve Kaminski have been performing improv for more than 20 years.
The idea of constantly coming up with witty and new ideas for 20 years seems impossible, but they’ve managed to do it. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of their All-Star Improv show, which started in Los Angeles and moved to Twin Falls. It’s a showcase of creative characters and audience driven games and is overall just a fun time.
All-Star Improv will start at 7 p.m. for a family-friendly show on Friday and an adult show Saturday at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Orpheum box office or at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Kaminski spoke with the Times-News about how to improvise, trying not to scar audience members for life and what’s next for the comedic couple.
How do you constantly keep improv fresh and exciting?
Steve Kaminski: A great thing about improv is that it always is fresh. We have nothing pre-planned for the show ahead of time. This probably comes from the kind of training and early performances we did in Chicago. They instilled in us a strong feeling of “cheating” if you repeated any jokes, characters, situations ... basically anything you have done before.
Well, that and all the brain damage from years of alcohol abuse.
What’s something that you would like for people to know about the craft of improv?
I would like people to know that literally, anyone can improvise. It doesn’t take a trained actor or comedian to be good at it. Granted, there are hundreds of intangibles that go into the performance aspect of it and making a show genuinely funny, but after a couple of lessons about the generally accepted “rules,” they are basically ready to have fun.
The beginning improv classes we teach at CSI are geared to be very safe and welcoming. That way people can feel free to get their feet wet in improv and have a laugh with others. It’s fun to watch people blossom as their confidence grows.
There’s a family show on Friday and an adult show on Saturday, what’s the difference between these shows?
We usually like to keep our Friday night family shows at a rating of PG-13 or lower. That means no cursing or naughty bits.
At our “adult” Saturday show, we incorporate some minimal swearing and a little innuendo. But we don’t “go blue” for the sake of “going blue.” We try and make the show fun and entertaining without having to rely on those things.
Also, I do the whole show in a speedo.
Is there a little more freedom with the more adult-oriented humor?
Speaking for myself, I find there is a little more freedom in the adult show. When on stage, you get into a “flow” state, where you try not to get in your own way by thinking too much. It is almost all reactionary and little to no planning or judgment happens, that is until you have to censor yourself because the 8-year-old in the front row might be scarred for life by what comes out of your mouth if you don’t.
With the adult show, we just “let ‘er rip”!
Is there anything else that you would like to mention?
If people cannot make it to this weekend’s shows, we have another event that we are very proud of and would love people to attend. It will be our third year hosting the Alzheimer’s Benefit “It’s A No-Brainer, A Benefit For Alzheimer’s” at the Orpheum Theater June 28, in conjunction with team “We’re Alz In” from Clif Bar. It has been a roaring success each year, and it keeps getting better. We have comedy, live music, raffles, prizes to be auctioned off and much, much more. It’s a really good thing to be a part of and we hope all can attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.