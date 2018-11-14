It’s just a few minutes before noon, and I see a couple of women huddled outside the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Building. Nearby, a man and a child walk around in front of the entrance. The temperature is somewhere in the 40s, I estimate, and we’re all bundled up, grateful that at least the sun is shining.
This isn’t the crowd I was expecting, but I make my way in their general direction, trying to pick up clues to be certain we’re here for the same reason. I hear bits of their conversation.
“… walk 10k…”
That’s my cue. I smile and give a nod to the two young women who are looking my way. One of them asks me if I’m there for the raid. I give the affirmative and sit down beside them on the hard concrete wall.
“What team are you on?” asks a blonde who later tells me her name is Hillary Stewart.
“Mystic.”
I get an exclamation and a high-five.
Anyone passing by this scene on Nov. 3 may have been confused. They may also have questioned why, over the span of a few minutes, a group of 15 people were suddenly gathered outside the Fine Arts Building on a Saturday afternoon freezing their butts off. But we’re here for a singular purpose: defeating and capturing Gengar in Pokémon Go — and if we’re lucky, we’ll even get a shiny one.
Pokémon Go, an augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic, got a lot of hype when it was released in July 2016. Stories about the game and its players circulated the internet, and local newspapers picked up on the trend. But after a while, the novelty sort of died off.
But despite what a lot of people have assumed, Pokémon Go is alive and well in Twin Falls. And for players, it’s not just about filling out that Pokédex or being the first to “catch ‘em all” — it’s a game that’s created lasting friendships and brought adults of all ages together.
Stewart, 28, has been playing since the app came out more than two years ago. On Nov. 3, she came to CSI with a friend, her husband and her son. She tells me she’s also met others through the game, and has retained their friendships ever since. Many of her coworkers at Mid Columbia Bus Co. play, too, she says.
For those who don’t know, Pokémon are fictional creatures that trainers in the game can capture and use to battle each other at gyms. Gyms are digital places in real-life locations where people can go to battle or raid as a team against a “raid boss” Pokémon in the game. Every few weeks, Pokémon Go likes to have special events in an effort to keep players interested and bring them together.
On Nov. 3, a ghost-type Pokémon called Gengar was featured in gyms for three hours. For this event, raid winners could catch a shiny Gengar — which is basically like a regular Gengar, but it looks slightly different and gives you a kind of bragging right. The game randomly selects who gets to catch one.
CSI has become a preferred raid location for many Pokémon trainers because it has a large number of gyms within walking distance of one another. Even better, you’re less likely to get hit by a car while you’re playing on your phone.
For the first raid Nov. 3, I carefully selected my team of monsters to go up against Gengar: two Jynxes, a Houndoom, Golem, Gengar and Metagross. Our group of trainers defeated the raid boss before the time was up.
“Shiny!” one person exclaimed.
“No shiny,” a few disappointed voices echoed.
I caught the first one without a problem, but I didn’t get my own shiny Gengar until the second raid.
As we moved to the opposite side of campus, I talked with Drew Hurd, 23, of Twin Falls who carried two phones because he was playing for two people. Hurd had told his fiancée he would catch her a shiny Gengar for her birthday.
“This is a way to meet new people,” he said, walking alongside Walter Silva, 39, who was also carrying a phone for a friend.
Both of these guys were also friends with Gary Carkin, 63, of Kimberly, who can often be found playing for his two children and for himself. Carkin said he likes the social aspect of Pokémon Go, but also uses it for the health benefits derived from exercise.
Still, others like myself play for largely because of the nostalgia of remembering the old Pokémon Gameboy games and cards from their youth. I know I’ve still got a holographic Togepi card tucked away somewhere.
“I’ve been playing Pokémon since I was 10 years old,” said Guy Jans, 32. “The thing is, now it’s my adventure — not someone else’s.”
After our seventh raid, I was all out of Raid passes but had a few of the game’s virtual coins stashed away. We moved on to Harmon Park and eventually the City Park — other popular trainer rendezvous — to raid in two special gyms that could potentially give us a pass to a special raid later on (I’m still figuring this out).
With nine Gengars in the bag, I was out of coins and out of time. But the others had plans to move on and continue the three-hour event.
Curious, I asked the other trainers if they openly tell people they play Pokémon Go. Since I’ve been playing for just over two years, I’ve discovered that the vast majority of players I meet are adults in their 20s and 30s. Yet for a while, I was embarrassed, almost ashamed, of my hobby-turned-addiction.
But I’ve come out of the closet. Like other trainers, I excitedly share my Pokémon success stories with my coworkers and friends. I still sort of laugh about it, but the fact is, Pokémon Go brings people of all ages together in ways other online games cannot. I’ve seen adults play it with their children. I’ve met husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends who play together. One of my ongoing jokes is that I met my last boyfriend through Pokémon Go — but that’s another story.
Jans, who drives forklifts at Henningsen Cold Storage, said he’s open to his friends about his habit. Whenever his coworkers poke fun at him, he casually teases them back about playing fantasy football. That usually shuts them up, he says.
Pokémon Go is a still a thriving community within our community. And for those of us serious trainers, it’s probably not going to lose its charm for some time. Come rain, come snow, we’ll seize our chances to spin that one last Pokéstop or track down that Pokémon we’re missing. Or even walk that 10 kilometers to hatch one of those purple spotted eggs. After all, we “gotta catch ‘em all.”
