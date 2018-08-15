TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the KMVT Community Room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls.
Critiques of your unpublished manuscripts will be offered — up to four typed double-spaced pages.
After the critiques, there will be a short business meeting for discussion of the upcoming IWL Conference in September in Moscow.
Everyone is welcome. There is no cost to attend the meeting or to have your manuscript critiqued.
For more information, call 208-421-632 or email Jciranch@msn.com.
