Writers-in-residence at the Ketchum home are adding new chapters to Hemingway’s Idaho story

The Burn’s PBS documentary details head injuries Hemingway suffered throughout his life that, combined with depression and alcoholism, likely contributed to Hemingway’s mental decline, paranoia and memory loss. Hemingway killed himself in July 1961 just days after returning from the Mayo Clinic and the last of several electroshock treatments.

“He was a human being first and then a writer. And I found that so contrary to anything you ever hear about Hemingway in school or otherwise,” said poet Richard Blanco.

“He became much, much more real to me in that respect,” he said. “Just how terrifying it was for him to sit down or stand up to write. He would tell himself, I just want to write one true sentence today. Just one true sentence. I relate to that. And the terror of it, too — like, hey, if Hemingway was scared, I could be scared, too.”

On her drive from her Portland home to Ketchum in November 2020, Strayed listened again to “A Moveable Feast.”