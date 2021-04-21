Working together: Robert Stuart, Canyon Ridge students join forces to put on 'Little Women'

“If you have a good cast, it’s not going to be as stressful,” Herald said.

Wilkinson says the collaboration introduces Robert Stuart students to the Canyon Ridge theater department and will help them not feel so lost when they arrive at the upper school.

Robert Stuart drama teacher Samantha Simmons has been asking for someone to collaborate with her students for three years, and she’s pleased with how things have gone.

“Everyone has stepped up their level in many ways,” Simmons said. The high schoolers have done the bulk of their part of production work on their own. The professionalism and hard work hasn’t been lost on their younger counterparts. Simmons said that her students have stepped up because of their influence.

The students are vigorously working together to explore what it means to be human.

“Every character is different,” said experienced thespian Karter Prestin, a junior who portrays Mr. John Brooke. “After you play the character, it stays with you and lives on. So there’s a bit of each character I’ve ever played inside the next one.”

“You don’t get to be yourself on stage,” Presint said. “You get to be someone else so there’s no need to be nervous.”