Work out, stretch out and dance it off: Keeping active while quarantined

“Usually I have a demo partner, but because of the virus, she thought it best to also watch from a distance,” Hamann said through Facebook Messenger. “I’m used to teaching classes solo, and I’m certified to teach both the lead and the follows parts, so it’s really no factor.”

Hamann has taught dance for about four years. He has a lot of experience working with homeschooled teenagers and used to run social dance clubs at the two major high schools.

“Pretty much any teaching opportunity there is, I’ll take,” Hamann said.

On Monday, he held his first Facebook live class. And though it went well, Hamann hopes to make improvements.

“The first one was a little rough,” he said. “Because it was just me running it, and there was only one camera angle.”

Hamann hopes to add more graphics to explain what’s going on, and at least two cameras.

It’s important to stay active in these trying times, and you might as well have fun while you do,” Hamann said. “At the very least, the music we recommend in those classes can add a little flavor to your playlists.”