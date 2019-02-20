Try 1 month for 99¢

HAILEY — Jump into a Wood River Writing Workshop with Sarah Sentilles from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at 314 Second Ave. S.

Do you have a story to tell? Monthly generative-writing class sessions are designed to build your writer’s toolbox and revitalize your creative practice. Participants will engage in writing exercises, discuss craft, share new work and clear out whatever stops you from putting writing at the center of your life.

The focus of the workshop is creating new writing rather than critiquing manuscripts, so all writers in all genres are welcome — from published writer to grocery list writer, from novice to advanced, from novelist to memoirist, and everything in between.

The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $35 for non-members and $10 for students.

To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/993869?mc_cid=e29f650b37&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

Sarah Sentilles is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion, activist, writing coach and author of many books including “Draw Your Weapons” — Random House 2017. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Yale and master’s and doctoral degrees at Harvard. Sentilles taught undergraduate and graduate students for more than a decade. She lives in Hailey.

The last Wood River Writing Workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 3.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments