BELLEVUE — Celebrate the fourth annual Wood River Valley HarvestFest, a two-day tasting tour featuring fresh seasonal foods produced on local and regional Idaho farms.
The event will start with the Elevated Table farm-to-table benefit dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Nighthawk Farm, 10965 Idaho 75, Bellevue. Culinary creations by Chef Sean Temple from Warfield Brewery & Distillery and guest Chef Taite Pearson of Nomad Culinary Workshop will be featured. Tickets are $200 per person.
The food fun will continue with:
- Free Food Fair & Market from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Wood River Sustainability Center, 308 S. River St., Hailey
- Walking Taste Tour from 5 to 7 p.m. where Hailey’s top restaurants will offer small plates made with fresh locally and regionally grown meat and produce — tickets are $45 which includes 10 “Taste Local” and two “Drink Local” coupons, a sustainability spork, a Taste Tour map and a raffle ticket.
- Free Street Party from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring desserts, cocktails, coffee and live music by The Heaters
- Free Family Corral from 5 to 8 p.m. for kids and families, with games and activities hosted by the Syringa Mountain School
For tickets and more information, go to wrvharvestfest.org.
All proceeds will support the Local Food Alliance’s efforts to create a resilient local and regional food system.
