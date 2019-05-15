SUN VALLEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host its annual Wine Auction from July 18 to 20. Experience the breathtaking beauty of the surroundings while enjoying spectacular wines paired with food from world-class chefs. Delight in exclusive vintner dinners, an unforgettable auction gala and celebration, and a lively Vine & Dine.
Laissez les bon temps rouler and help uncork summer in the mountains. Your participation in the Wine Auction festivities is vital to sustaining the Sun Valley Center for the Arts year-round arts and education programs for adults, youth and families.
Vintner dinners are a time-honored and much-anticipated Wine Auction tradition of intimate gatherings with a select group of guests, outstanding wine and excellent cuisine. Held in stunning private homes July 18 throughout the valley, this year’s dinners feature an exceptional collection of esteemed wineries and acclaimed chefs.
To buy patron packages and à la carte tickets, go to sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction/tickets/?mc_cid=8a800d3a8d&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
Vintner dinners will be held at these residences:
- Stacey and Dan Levitan — Alexana Winery, Revana Family Vineyard, Chef Ethan Stowell
- Cynthia and Blair Hull — Mauritson Wines, William Cole Vineyards, Chef Christian Phernetton
- Lisa Rose and Marty Albertson — Bure Family Wines, Williams Selyem Winery, Chef Cristina Ceccatelli Cook
- Tracy and Greg Johnson, the Gastrolab — Blackbird Vineyards, Phifer Pavitt Wine, Chefs Anna and Bradley Geist
- Liz Brown and Mary Constant — AldenAlli, Red Stitch Wine, Limerick Lane Cellars, Chef Sue Zemanick
- Andie, Chris and Jennifer Laporte — Chappellet Winery, Three Sticks Wines, Chefs Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski
- Lisa and Dave Whorton, a Wells Fargo private bank dinner — Holocene Wines, Crocker & Starr Wines, Chefs Callie and Maeme Rasberry
- Becky and Pete Smith, a Wells Fargo private bank dinner — DuMol, TOR Wines, Chefs Vita and Burke Smith, Edgar Romero and Ricardo Gomez
- Mary and Alan Hogg, a Wells Fargo private bank dinner — King Estate Winery, Canihan Family Vineyard, Chef Scott Mason
For more information on each dinner, go to sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction/vintner-dinners/.
For more information on the Wine Auction, call 208-726-9491 or email pburke@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction/?mc_cid=8a800d3a8d&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
