KETCHUM — Jack Williams has been named the 2018 Wagon Days Grand Marshal by Mayor Neil Bradshaw.
Williams, also known as Santa, arrived in Ketchum in 1977 as a photographer after seeing “Sun Valley Serenade.” For over 30 years, he has held the role of Santa during the holiday season in Ketchum.
“Jack’s legacy is much more than Santa — his love, empathy, respect and good citizenship have touched many. This is our chance to recognize the warmth he has brought to so many hearts in the chilly days of December, as well as the kindness he has spread throughout the year,” Bradshaw said in a statement.
In response to his selection, Williams said in a statement, “I am completely amazed and humbled. The love this community has for me is overwhelming, and I greatly appreciate it.”
The community is invited to honor Williams at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Ketchum Town Square. Food and beverages will be available. A Barn Dance will follow from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum, 500 E. Ave., Ketchum — with music by Old Death Whisper.
Wagon Days 2018 gets underway at 11 a.m. Aug. 31, with the traditional reading of cowboy poetry at the Ore Wagon Museum.
The Big Hitch Parade — one of the largest non-motorized parades in the Pacific Northwest featuring museum-quality buggies, carriages, carts, stage coaches and wagons — starts at 1 p.m. Sept. 1.
Weekend festivities come to a close after the street party following the parade, with music by The Last Bandoleros.
For more information, go to wagondays.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.