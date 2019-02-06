SUN VALLEY — National Geographic Wild and the Sun Valley Film Festival have announced the sixth annual Wild to Inspire contest with an open call for short films by U.S. filmmakers.
Exploration means more than climbing the highest mountain or diving into the deepest depths of the ocean. Exploration is a mindset, which is why this year’s contest is a challenge to filmmakers to celebrate the everyday explorer. Whether listening to new music or embracing new cultures, all it takes to be an everyday explorer is a bit of curiosity and determination.
The contest is open to U.S. residents through March 1. All entries must be under three minutes and use the platform Submittable. Multiple entries are allowed.
The top finalists, announced in early March, will receive an invitation to attend the Sun Valley Film Festival from March 13 through 17 to screen their films for festival attendees, a panel of judges and Nat Geo Wild executives. The winner will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony and will receive a cash prize of $1,000 and a National Geographic Expedition.
“Supporting aspiring filmmakers is central to our mission,” Teddy Grennan, executive director of the Sun Valley Film Festival, said in a statement. “Each year we’re blown away by the talent and creativity that comes out of Wild to Inspire, and we look forward to showcasing the next class of storytellers.”
To view all Wild to Inspire contest regulations and prizing, go to wildtoinspire.submittable.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.