'Who is the monster and who is the man' — Dilettantes take on 'Hunchback of Notre Dame'

TWIN FALLS
What makes a monster, and what makes a man?
This central theme opens and closes “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
“You can love and hate all the characters,” said Jaci Calderon, who stars in the show as Esmeralda.
The story is set in Paris during the 15th century. The tale follows Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, and the beautiful gypsy named Esmeralda, who has captured the hearts of many men, including Quasimodo.
“All these people are learning about the ‘other kind’ and what makes them good and what makes them bad,” said Lori Henson, the show’s director.
This show isn’t an exact take on the Disney movie, but audiences old and young will enjoy this version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
Calderon has always wanted to play Esmeralda, she said. Growing up, she loved Disney’s version and especially Esmeralda’s character.
“She was one of the princesses that looked like me,” Calderon said.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will mark Calderon’s first Dilettantes show. It’s a group she was introduced to in high school when she watched the group’s production of “Jekyll and Hyde.”
“The thing I enjoy the most about theater is the people,” Calderon said. “I like being around such a diverse group of people, and at the end of the day we all have the same passion for theater.”
Calderon was overcome with emotion when she found out she got the part of Esmeralda.
“I cried,” she said. “I cried a lot.”
The musical is based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo’s novel. Henson said the show has been available to community theater groups for only the past two years.
“It’s very new,” Henson said. “It never made it to Broadway. It was supposed to go to Broadway but they went with Frozen.”
The music sets the gothic atmosphere for the show.The choir remains on the stage for the whole show, and some of the songs are in Church Latin and sound like Gregorian chants.
“The wonderful thing about this, and the most powerful, is the curtain call. It is done without music,” Henson said. “Especially with the shows I like to do, it’s like it’s tied up with a bow, but it’s so powerful when it’s done with silence.”
Included in the show are 20 cast members who play congregants. The congregants pop up throughout the show playing various characters such as gypsies, gargoyles, townspeople and priests.
Britt Moffitt is the show’s costume director. Moffitt has been collecting costumes for 10 years but started her own costume business last year.
“I don’t like dressing up but I like making people feel beautiful when they are on stage,” Moffitt said. “I love dark productions, and this is up my alley. I need a sad ending. I love dark, sad endings. So this is perfect for me.”