'Who is the monster and who is the man' — Dilettantes take on 'Hunchback of Notre Dame'

“The thing I enjoy the most about theater is the people,” Calderon said. “I like being around such a diverse group of people, and at the end of the day we all have the same passion for theater.”

Calderon was overcome with emotion when she found out she got the part of Esmeralda.

“I cried,” she said. “I cried a lot.”

The musical is based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo’s novel. Henson said the show has been available to community theater groups for only the past two years.

“It’s very new,” Henson said. “It never made it to Broadway. It was supposed to go to Broadway but they went with Frozen.”

The music sets the gothic atmosphere for the show.The choir remains on the stage for the whole show, and some of the songs are in Church Latin and sound like Gregorian chants.

“The wonderful thing about this, and the most powerful, is the curtain call. It is done without music,” Henson said. “Especially with the shows I like to do, it’s like it’s tied up with a bow, but it’s so powerful when it’s done with silence.”