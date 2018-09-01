FILER — There is a rite of passage when working at the Times-News.
It isn’t seeing your first A1 story. It’s not taking an award-winning photo. It’s not getting your first email from an upset reader who doesn’t understand why they’ve stopped receiving the paper.
The true initiation into the Times-News family is eating your first Tater Pig.
For the uninitiated, a Tater Pig is a large baked potato with a sausage in it. You smother it with sour cream, cheese and butter. You can add chili for an extra 50 cents, a recent addition to the formula.
This isn’t the first time that the Times-News has sent reporters into the depths of the county fair to sample this cuisine. In 2014, Brian Smith and Ed Glazar sampled and pondered the infamous southern Idaho snack. In 2015, Eric Quitugua and Benton Smith reviewed the Tater Pig. They turned it into a sport of who could eat it the fastest.
But for this look at the hog and potato fusion, reporters Gretel Kauffman and Bowen West are taking a slower, more introspective look at what this dish means in a metaphysical sense.
Travis Thomas and Russel Ulrich were operating the stand. Most of the money made goes to the Magichords barbershop chorus.
Ulrich said the Tater Pig has been at the Twin Falls County Fair for 63 years.
It’s uncertain when or where the inception of the Tater Pig was. Dark corners of the internet claim that the potato swine hybrid was created in Montana. Maybe tater pigs were created at the dawn of man. Maybe the forbidden fruit wasn’t an apple, but a piece of sausage cradled by a spud.
As far as Twin Falls County Fair is concerned, the tater pig was created here.
“If it’s from anywhere else it isn’t the real Tater Pig,” Thomas said.
Ulrich said people come to the fair specifically for the Tater Pig. There’s one man who comes to the booth every year and purchases two Tater Pigs. He eats one and he takes the other home.
When we heard that we had to think about the possibilities of what he does with it. Does he take it home and try to discover what the secret formula to the Tater Pig is? Is he feeding a loved one who is too sick to visit the booth themselves? Maybe just a midnight snack?
We like to think that this individual wraps the delicacy and puts it into his freezer. We imagine he brings it out when he misses the fair. We hope in our heart of hearts that he warms it up and he eats it and it reminds him of late summer.
We went to the Tater Pig booth Thursday. We asked for two Tater Pigs, each with chili and sour cream. We found a table and sat down.
The verdict?
The Tater Pig was, at risk of sounding gluttonous, physically less intimidating than the behemoth we had built up in our heads. The breakfast sausage was no match for the potato that enveloped it, and neither could compete with the overwhelming taste of chili and cheese. When all was said and eaten, Bowen was still hungry enough to try some miniature donuts.
As we left the fair, feeling more mobile than we had expected, we reflected on our initiation. Maybe a Tater Pig is less about the Pig itself, we concluded, and more about where you eat it. Perhaps it wasn’t the size of the Tater Pig in our stomachs that mattered, but the size of the Tater Pig in our hearts.
A Tater Pig may not be the finest cuisine in the world. But it’s brought a community together for 63 summers. And after eating one, you just feel like you belong.
Thanks for the warm, greasy welcome, Twin Falls. We’re glad to be a part of your traditions.
