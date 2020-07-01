What's happening for the Fourth of July? Fireworks, parades, band concerts and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer isn’t lit until fireworks are gleaming in the night sky.

Several Magic Valley communities are hosting their annual Independence Day celebrations complete with parades, live music, food vendors and, yes, fireworks.

This year the City of Twin Falls is hosting the 2020 Independence Day fireworks display at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho.

“There was significant community interest in the Independence Day Fireworks Display,” said Josh Palmer, Twin Falls city spokesman. “Based on comments from citizens there was more of an expectation that the annual event would continue this year.”

The City of Twin Falls is hosting the fireworks after Chobani had sponsored the event for three years.

The half-hour firework display is free and attracts thousands of spectators from southern Idaho. This year you can expect fewer road closures than years past. The City will not close Falls Avenue, nor Washington Street between Cheney and Falls Avenue. But you still need to plan ahead, North College between Washington Street and Frontier Avenue will be closed at 9 p.m.