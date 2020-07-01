What's happening for the Fourth of July? Fireworks, parades, band concerts and more

Summer isn’t lit until fireworks are gleaming in the night sky.
Several Magic Valley communities are hosting their annual Independence Day celebrations complete with parades, live music, food vendors and, yes, fireworks.
This year the City of Twin Falls is hosting the 2020 Independence Day fireworks display at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho.
“There was significant community interest in the Independence Day Fireworks Display,” said Josh Palmer, Twin Falls city spokesman. “Based on comments from citizens there was more of an expectation that the annual event would continue this year.”
The City of Twin Falls is hosting the fireworks after Chobani had sponsored the event for three years.
The half-hour firework display is free and attracts thousands of spectators from southern Idaho. This year you can expect fewer road closures than years past. The City will not close Falls Avenue, nor Washington Street between Cheney and Falls Avenue. But you still need to plan ahead, North College between Washington Street and Frontier Avenue will be closed at 9 p.m.
A city press release reminds spectators to not loiter in the roadways and to always use the crosswalks. Spectators are also asked to distance themselves at least 10 feet from others outside their household. Alcohol and personal fireworks are not permitted on the college campus. Residents and visitors in Twin Falls are reminded that aerial fireworks are illegal to discharge within the city limits. Only ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks sold at licensed fireworks stands in Twin Falls may be discharged from 12 a.m. June 23 until midnight July 5, according to City Code.
The Twin Falls City Band will also hold a concert outside the CSI Fine Arts Building at 7:30 p.m. The theme for the show is Independence Day 2020.
Looking to celebrate early? The 115th Twin Falls City Band season got a late start because of COVID-19 but its first concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at City Park at 7:30 p.m. The theme of the night is America the Beautiful.
Sagebrush Days
The 4th of July Sagebrush Days returns to Buhl with just a few changes.
The grand marshals of this year’s parade will be the 2020 Seniors from Buhl and Castleford. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with a flyover by the “Buhl Airforce” and the National Anthem performed by Hope Hale.
In a statement, the City of Buhl and Buhl Chamber of Commerce encouraged everyone attending to comply with all of the Health Department’s recommendations including social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent and proper attendance to personal hygiene.
“If you are not feeling well, we ask that you stay home and get better,” the press release says. “The chamber will be supplying a number of hand sanitization stations and porta-potties. We encourage everyone to bring their own hand sanitizer as well. The vendors will be more spaced out than in years past. The swimming pool will remain closed.”
The parade route has been extended to help attendees spread out along the route to avoid crowding at the main intersection in town.
“Our parks and recreational grounds provide for many acres to spread out and enjoy your family day with a picnic or family games away from crowds,” the press release says.
Since Easter egg hunts were canceled this year due to coronavirus, the city rescheduled one for Thursday.
Thursday
Buhl Community Easter Egg Hunt and Day of the Child Parade
The parade will start 6 p.m. at the Furniture Room parking lot in Buhl
Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Buhl football field
Friday
Vendors will open in Eastman Park at 3 p.m.
Saturday
7 a.m. Buhl Key Club Fun Run, check in at the Furniture Room parking lot on Main Street.
10 a.m. Parade
11 a.m. vendors open in Eastman, including a beer and wine garden hosted by Magic Valley Brewing and live music
1 p.m. Fire Hose Competition at McClusky Park
Anvil firing at dusk before fireworks
Fireworks at North Park at dusk
Rupert 4th of July Celebration
Rupert may be a small town, but it’s Fourth of July celebration is a big deal.
“We have the largest Fourth of July celebration in the state,” said Jason Gibbons. “This is my 19th year as chairman of the celebration. We just like to do the Fourth of July big here in Rupert.”
The five-day celebration continues today with food booths opening at 11 a.m. and a patriotic program in the park at 6 p.m. The featured performers of the night are The Eclectics playing at 7:30 p.m.
“We like to entertain and utilize the square and we think it’s pretty important to celebrate our country,” Gibbons said.
Each branch of the military will be honored and all veterans are encouraged to attend tonight’s patriotic program.
The parade at 11 a.m. Saturday is one of the largest events of the week.
“It’s pretty big,” Gibbons said. “Here in Rupert, we have 5,000 to 7,000 people who come to the parade. We’ve changed the route so that it’s longer for social distancing, we added about 10 city blocks to the route.”
This year the annual 5K/10K race was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We encourage people to be careful,” Gibbons said. “If they aren’t feeling well, stay home. And wear a mask if they feel comfortable doing so.”
Today
11 a.m. food booths
6 p.m. “Patriotic Program” in the park
7:30 p.m. featured performer “The Eclectics”
Thursday
11 a.m. food booths
6 p.m. “Sounds of Freedom” in the Park
6 to 7:30 p.m. 4th Annual Mutton Bustin at the Minidoka Co Fairgrounds (pre-sign-up with Sheryl Koyle at Rocky Mountain Realty)
7:30 p.m. featured performer Kimberly Road
Friday
11 a.m. food booths
6 p.m. “Sounds of Freedom” in the Park
6 p.m. The Firecracker 500 Lawn Mower Races at the Fairgrounds
7:30 p.m. featured performer “The Salamanders”
Saturday
10:30 a.m. food booths
11 a.m. parade
Bliss 4th of July Celebration
Organizer Sophie Pruett said this year’s event is scaled back but attendees will appreciate the celebration’s small hometown feel.
“We usually have a bunch of kid events, bounce houses and things like that for the kids,” Pruett said. “And every year we try to do something that is special. Last year we had a huge slip and slide and the year before we did slip and slide kickball. We try to do that every year and this year we are not because it’s too hard to keep at a distance.”
Scheduled events still include mud volleyball at 10 a.m. with pre-registration required and a band playing at 5 p.m. Saturday. Pruett said there will be vendors set up as well.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
There is still time to register a parade entry or as a vendor, call Pruett at 208-284-6940.
“We get visitors from all over the state,” she said. “Now we don’t have 1,000s of people there by any stretch of the imagination, but about 50 to 75 people throughout the day.”
When it comes to the town’s fireworks show, it’s just like the ones you grew up watching.
“It’s still lit off by firefighters,” Pruett said. “A lot of other ones are automated and lit off by a computer. You can see them being lit. Our fireworks show very much rivals anyone around us. Everything we do is centered around community. We are trying to get people to town and have fun. We are truly celebrating Independence Day.”
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Sagebrush Days Parade
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!