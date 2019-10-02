{{featured_button_text}}
Wet felting

Wet Felting 101 will take place Tuesday in Hailey.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer Wet Felting 101, a Creative Jump-In class designed for adults with little to no experience working with felted materials. Taught by Hailey resident and fiber artist Alissa McGonigal, the class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 314 Second Ave. S.

Participants will learn the basics of wet felting — using a combination of heat, moisture and agitation on wool fibers — to create their own felted landscapes. While the work is drying, McGonigal will share tips and ideas for creating needle-felted embellishments. Landscape photos will be available for inspiration, but participants are highly encouraged to bring their own photos of personally significant landscapes.

“It’s not easy to find artists who work in this medium, and Alissa is a wonderful teacher with all ages — patient and generous,” Jeanne Knott, visual arts class assistant, said in a statement.

The cost is $35 for center members and $45 for non-members. To reserve a space — limited to 12 participants — call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

