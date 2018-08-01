TWIN FALLS — Bret Welty will play for the Twin Falls Tonight Concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue and Hansen Street East.
The Magic Valley Arts Council will sponsor this blues/rock singer, songwriter and guitar player who has an inspired approach to blending the soul of blues with a variety of musical genres.
Enjoy food and craft vendors at the Market on Main, local restaurants and shops, and a bounce house for the kids. Friends and family can relax for a fun evening.
