Twin Falls Tonight
The public dances to The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Bret Welty will play for the Twin Falls Tonight Concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue and Hansen Street East.

The Magic Valley Arts Council will sponsor this blues/rock singer, songwriter and guitar player who has an inspired approach to blending the soul of blues with a variety of musical genres.

Enjoy food and craft vendors at the Market on Main, local restaurants and shops, and a bounce house for the kids. Friends and family can relax for a fun evening.

