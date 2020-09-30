Welcome fall: Oktoberfest comes to Twin Falls this week

Koraley Sam, 2, takes a ride on Tom's Mini Trains Oct. 6, 2018, at the Oktoberfest celebration on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Sandwich Company owner Shane Cook pours beer during Oktoberfest Saturday, September 21, 2013, in downtown Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — Come celebrate the return of fall in downtown Twin Falls this weekend.
Oktoberfest is from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday on Main Avenue between Hansen and Gooding streets. There will be beer, food, live music and a kids zone.
“This years’ event will have a more Oktoberfest feel with more German type music, and different Oktoberfest inspired games,” said Nick Rohall, sales coordinator at The Go Agency, in an email. “The purpose of this event is to bring that true Oktoberfest feeling to Twin Falls while getting people out with their families to enjoy all the fun and festivities.”
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
This is the seventh year for the event. Last year’s version drew more than 5,000 people downtown. The event is free and open to the public.
“It is family-friendly because while there is drinking there is also live music for kids to dance to, fun games for kids to take part in as well, petting zoo and family-friendly vendors,” Rohall said.
Oktoberfest
Jeff and Tonya White walk down the sidewalk Oct. 6, 2018 at the Oktoberfest celebration on Main Ave. in Twin Falls. This is the first time Jeff and Tonya have attended Oktoberfest in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
Braxdon Earl, 10, carves a Jack-O-Lantern during the pumpkin carving contest Saturday at Rudy's — A Cook's Paradise in Twin Falls during the 2018 Oktoberfest. The contest was free to enter and prizes included gift cards to Rudy's ranging up to $75. Earl says he's been carving pumpkins since he was three-years-old. 'You have to get a big enough knife to go through it (the pumpkin),' he says.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
Bennett Chaffin, left, and Rogan McRae, right, play a giant chess game Saturday at the Oktoberfest celebration on Main Ave. in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
Benji DeVries, 8, takes a ride on Tom's Mini Trains on Saturday at the Oktoberfest celebration on Main Ave. in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
Joshua Summers performs Saturday at the Oktoberfest celebration on Main Ave. in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
Koraley Sam, 2, takes a ride on Tom's Mini Trains Oct. 6, 2018, at the Oktoberfest celebration on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest on Main Avenue in Twin Falls on Saturday.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
2015 Oktoberfest
It must be October.
ERIC QUITUGUA, TIMES-NEWS
2015 Oktoberfest
Time to stock up on squash.
ERIC QUITUGUA, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
A dunk tank set up by the Forest Service at Oktoberfest on Main Avenue in Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
2015 Oktoberfest
Hydration is important at any Oktoberfest.
ERIC QUITUGUA, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
Musicians perform at Oktoberfest on Main Avenue in Twin Falls on Saturday.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
2015 Oktoberfest
Music at Oktoberfest wasn’t confined to the stage.
ERIC QUITUGUA, TIMES-NEWS
2015 Oktoberfest
Kids play cornhole on Main Avenue.
ERIC QUITUGUA, TIMES-NEWS
2015 Oktoberfest
Councilman Shawn Barigar waits for the drop at the dunk tank.
ERIC QUITUGUA, TIMES-NEWS
2015 Oktoberfest
The councilman is about to go down.
ERIC QUITUGUA, TIMES-NEWS
2015 Oktoberfest
Councilman down.
ERIC QUITUGUA, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest in Historic Downtown
O’Dunken’s Jennifer Colvin hands a customer a beer during Oktoberfest on Oct. 3, 2014, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Oktoberfest in Historic Downtown
Bob Barton's yellow 1941 Willy's is on show along Main Avenue with others during Oktoberfest Friday, Oct. 3, 2014, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest in Historic Downtown
Amy Windle does some sidewalk chalk art during Oktoberfest Friday, Oct. 3, 2014, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest in Historic Downtown
Von Scheidt taps are ready to pour during Oktoberfest Friday, Oct. 3, 2014, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest in Historic Downtown
Matthew Qualls works on some chalk art during Oktoberfest Friday, Oct. 3, 2014, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest in Historic Downtown
Cliff Kinzy parks his 1938 Chevy during Oktoberfest Friday, Oct. 3, 2014, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Oktoberfest
Dave Nelson, owner of Sav-Mor Drug, plays a song in front of his business during 2014’s Oktoberfest in Twin Falls.
Tetona Dunlap, times-news
Oktoberfest
Amanda Jacobi draws a mug of beer during the Chalk Walk Contest last year in downtown Twin Falls.
Tetona Dunlap
Oktoberfest
Amanda Jacobi draws a mug of beer during the Chalk Walk Contest in downtown Twin Falls.
Tetona Dunlap
Oktoberfest
A woman looks over items at Oktoberfest Friday in Twin Falls. Oktoberfest features live music, food and craft vendors and a car show.
Tetona Dunlap
Oktoberfest
A Chalk Walk Contest kicked off Friday's events at Oktoberfest in downtown Twin Falls.
Tetona Dunlap
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!