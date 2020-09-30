Welcome fall: Oktoberfest comes to Twin Falls this week

TWIN FALLS — Come celebrate the return of fall in downtown Twin Falls this weekend.

Oktoberfest is from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday on Main Avenue between Hansen and Gooding streets. There will be beer, food, live music and a kids zone.

“This years’ event will have a more Oktoberfest feel with more German type music, and different Oktoberfest inspired games,” said Nick Rohall, sales coordinator at The Go Agency, in an email. “The purpose of this event is to bring that true Oktoberfest feeling to Twin Falls while getting people out with their families to enjoy all the fun and festivities.”

This is the seventh year for the event. Last year’s version drew more than 5,000 people downtown. The event is free and open to the public.

“It is family-friendly because while there is drinking there is also live music for kids to dance to, fun games for kids to take part in as well, petting zoo and family-friendly vendors,” Rohall said.

