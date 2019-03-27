Try 3 months for $3
Weaving

A plaited basket weaving workshop is Tuesday in Hailey.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HAILEY — Plaited Basket Weaving, a one-night workshop, still has a couple spots available from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 314 second Ave. S., Hailey.

The cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and $45 for non-members. To register, go to https://bit.ly/2UWqy6x.

This class will explore the techniques of plaiting. Hands-on instruction will provide students with an introduction to the traditions and skills of basket weaving by using a combination of colored poster board and a variety of papers, waxed linen and colored wire. No previous basket weaving experience is necessary, just your enthusiasm to learn.

Instructor Sally Metcalf has been a contemporary basket artist for over 25 years. She has exhibited her work nationally and has baskets featured in several basketry books and in the Lloyd Cotten Contemporary American Basketry Collection at the Racine Art Museum in Racine, Wis.

