If you have children at home, you’ve probably heard these dreaded words at least once over the winter break:
“I’m bored.”
But just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean the fun has to subside. These four family-friendly activities are sure to warm your spirits before it’s back-to-school time again.
Skate & StrollWinter is a time for all kinds of outdoor sports. Yet, ice skating is one you can enjoy in downtown Twin Falls no matter the weather. Skate rentals are $5 and with synthetic ice conditions are always ideal.
“Having real ice would cause much more maintenance and a control temperature environment,” said Krysta Melni of AWOL Adventure Sports.
The rink will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Jan. 5. If you own skates, you can skate for free anytime. Beginner? Don’t worry, it’s a great activity for first-timers. The rink is slightly larger than last year and AWOL has a new skate sharpener, which has helped skaters glide better on the synthetic ice.
“We definitely have more folks come out over break,” Melni said. “It’s such a fun outdoor activity that is close and inexpensive. The downtown area is really starting to grow. It’s so fun to walk down Main and check out shops, have a bite to eat and go skating all in close proximity.”
Large groups can reserve the rink in advance by calling 208-735-5344.
Take the towerSitting poolside isn’t just a summer activity. The Twin Falls City Pool is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day and the tower obstacle course will be set up from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The tower is a popular draw and children love the challenge. The goal is to get to the top of the course by way of a quarter pipe. That means climbing, crawling or diving across.
John Pauley, aquatic director, said expect to see the tower up all winter from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, unless the pool is closed for a swim meet.
“The kids love it,” Pauley said. “We are excited to get more people to the pool. It’s not just a place for the summer.
Black lights and lasers
Have a large group to entertain?
Laser Mania Family Fun Center offers something for everyone in the family. There’s an arcade, black light miniature golf course and laser tag course. It offers a way to get some physical activity in a warm, indoor setting. The center is at the Lynwood shopping center and opens at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Fire and lava
Things are heating up the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” is the newest planetarium show on the big screen. Audiences will learn about the role volcanoes played in the world’s creation and how they still shape the world today.
Showtimes are at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
