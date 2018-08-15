KETCHUM — Laura Vogel, master watercolor instructor from the New York Botanical Garden, will return to the Sawtooth Botanical Garden to teach “Watercolor Weekend” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25-26.
This intimate workshop will be excellent for beginners, as well as for more experienced artists who wish to refine their skills.
The class will fill quickly, and pre-registration is required. Register by calling 208-726-9358 or go to sbgarden.org.
