Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Watercolor

Watercolor leaf by Laura Vogel

 COURTESY PHOTO

KETCHUM — Laura Vogel, master watercolor instructor from the New York Botanical Garden, will return to the Sawtooth Botanical Garden to teach “Watercolor Weekend” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25-26.

This intimate workshop will be excellent for beginners, as well as for more experienced artists who wish to refine their skills.

The class will fill quickly, and pre-registration is required. Register by calling 208-726-9358 or go to sbgarden.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments