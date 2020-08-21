Watch now: Web television series 'De Viaje con los Derbez' films in Twin Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — People near the Perrine Bridge or Centennial Waterfront Park on Wednesday may have encountered several film crews recording a family partaking in the sights around the Snake River Canyon rim.

The Derbez family — whose patriarch is famous Mexican actor, filmmaker and comedian Eugenio Alexandrino Gonzalez Derbez — quietly rolled into the Magic Valley to film segments for the Spanish-language web television series “De viaje con los Derbez” (Traveling with the Derbezes). The Amazon Prime Video series was filming kayaking on the Snake River and BASE jumping from the bridge.

From a distance, onlookers were rewarded with views of professional BASE jumper Shaun Chuma instructing family members Aislinn Derbez and Jose Eduardo Derbez for some of the bridge scenes.

Some AWOL Adventure Sports kayaks were used for filming the kayak scenes as well. The film crew kept a tight security line around the family during filming, but a few photo opportunities were made afterward by locals watching from the Rim Trail.

The web series revolves around the Derbez family and the trials and tribulations the entire family goes through together. Season one documented a month-long vacation to Morocco.