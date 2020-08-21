Watch now: Web television series 'De Viaje con los Derbez' films in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — People near the Perrine Bridge or Centennial Waterfront Park on Wednesday may have encountered several film crews recording a family partaking in the sights around the Snake River Canyon rim.
The Derbez family — whose patriarch is famous Mexican actor, filmmaker and comedian Eugenio Alexandrino Gonzalez Derbez — quietly rolled into the Magic Valley to film segments for the Spanish-language web television series “De viaje con los Derbez” (Traveling with the Derbezes). The Amazon Prime Video series was filming kayaking on the Snake River and BASE jumping from the bridge.
From a distance, onlookers were rewarded with views of professional BASE jumper Shaun Chuma instructing family members Aislinn Derbez and Jose Eduardo Derbez for some of the bridge scenes.
Some AWOL Adventure Sports kayaks were used for filming the kayak scenes as well. The film crew kept a tight security line around the family during filming, but a few photo opportunities were made afterward by locals watching from the Rim Trail.
The web series revolves around the Derbez family and the trials and tribulations the entire family goes through together. Season one documented a month-long vacation to Morocco.
Views will be rewarded with footage of Twin Falls and the family’s travels here when season two airs, but the release date has not been announced.
Film crew members said the family and crew was traveling next to the Jackson, Wyoming, area for filming in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.
Season two of “De Viaje con los Derbez” is scheduled for six episodes and filming is to wrap up Sept. 10.
The series can be viewed through subscriptions to Sling TV, Pantaya or Amazon Prime.
Filming in Idaho
Filming in Idaho
Filming in Idaho
Filming in Idaho
Filming in Idaho
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!