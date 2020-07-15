Watch now: Twin Falls pianist enters international competition with video from Snake River Canyon

“While winning would be great, I think it is important not to worry about it as much,” Coleman said. “If you go into a competition wanting to better your performance skills it makes it less about showing off, and more of sharing your love for music. However, I do think since I am filming in the canyon it might help my chances.”

Coleman met Chen last year at a summer camp in Sun Valley. Chen was one of the guest artists who gave a master class and concert performance.

“Ever since I heard him live I have been following him,” Coleman said. “There is such a personal connection with artists that you hear live.”

Chen started out as a child prodigy who has recently gained attention for his social media presence.

“I heard about this competition from his social media,” Coleman said. “Not only is Mr. Chen a fantastic musician, but he has a strong social platform that makes it easy to follow and keep up with and maintain a somewhat good relationship with him.”

Coleman said working on the competition piece has kept him busy during a time that’s hard to concentrate. He’s been practicing the piece about an hour a day for nearly 10 days.