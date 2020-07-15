Watch now: Twin Falls pianist enters international competition with video from Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS — Piano music is the soundtrack of Andrew Coleman’s life.
Coleman, 18, started playing when he was 6, but was told he was mesmerized by the piano even before he started formal lessons. He credits his love of music to his grandmother, who taught piano.
“I have always loved music,” Coleman said in an email. “I don’t remember this of course, but I’ve been told when I was three I would just sit unlike any other three-year-old during a rehearsal or concert barely moving or fidgeting.”
Now the College of Southern Idaho piano student is hoping his love of music and his hometown will help him win a competition to play with one of his favorite musicians. Coleman has entered the “Play with Ray” competition with a video of himself playing the piano on Monday inside the Snake River Canyon. The piano was donated and delivered by Welch Music and Coleman got permission to film at the Blue Lakes Country Club.
In 2019, the Los Angeles Philharmonic launched “Play With Ray” competition, which offered a chance to play with star violinist Ray Chen onstage at the Hollywood Bowl. The Los Angeles Times reported that more than 800 entries from 73 countries were submitted by amateur musicians ranging in age from 6 to 76.
This year’s competition has moved to an online format because of COVID-19. Instead of playing together in-person, the winning video submission will be paired with Chen’s performance of Fritz Kreisler’s “Liebeslied.” Last year’s competition piece was written for two violins and orchestra. This year’s piece features a violin and a piano. Coleman said 20 finalists will be selected.
“While winning would be great, I think it is important not to worry about it as much,” Coleman said. “If you go into a competition wanting to better your performance skills it makes it less about showing off, and more of sharing your love for music. However, I do think since I am filming in the canyon it might help my chances.”
Coleman met Chen last year at a summer camp in Sun Valley. Chen was one of the guest artists who gave a master class and concert performance.
“Ever since I heard him live I have been following him,” Coleman said. “There is such a personal connection with artists that you hear live.”
Chen started out as a child prodigy who has recently gained attention for his social media presence.
“I heard about this competition from his social media,” Coleman said. “Not only is Mr. Chen a fantastic musician, but he has a strong social platform that makes it easy to follow and keep up with and maintain a somewhat good relationship with him.”
Coleman said working on the competition piece has kept him busy during a time that’s hard to concentrate. He’s been practicing the piece about an hour a day for nearly 10 days.
“I wanted to work on this project because I thought it would give me a good thing to do during this pandemic,” Coleman said. “Ever since we have been physically distancing, my routine and schedule has been way off. I also wanted to participate and do it in a special way just to highlight the fantastic community we have, and how we have been so blessed. I have particularly been blessed with great support, and I think we all have beautiful nature around us to explore.”
