Dierkes LakeDistance: About 3 miles Difficulty: Easy, but there are steps and some elevation
Directions: From Twin Falls, take Falls Avenue East to Champlin Road (3300 East) and head north. Pay at the toll booth (during tourism season) and head into the canyon. At the fork, stay right and find parking.
Why make the hike: Dierkes Lake has long been a destination for recreational activity, and hiking is no exception. The trail loops explorers around swimmers, anglers, rock climbers and archers. Detouring off the beaten path will reward adventure seekers a hidden lake where a younger crowd makes splashes all summer long. The view of the lake is beautiful, and on the north side of the trail and a stretch of the Snake River is visible down below. Fun fact: Dierkes Lake used to be an apple orchard in the mid-1900s.
Pro Photo Tip: Autofocus (AF) is a key component in making good photographs. I’ll often keep mine on continuous AF in case I need to make a quick photo of wildlife on the trail. Once I settle in on a scene though, I’ll usually switch to single shot or manual focus (with the AF magnifier on) to make sure I have exactly what I want in focus.
NOTE: Consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
