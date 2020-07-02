Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve,
North Crater Trail
Distance: 3.6 miles, out and back
Difficulty: Moderate, some steep hills, uneven surfaces
Directions: From Twin Falls, go north on U.S. Highway 93. At Shoshone, turn east to follow U.S. 93/U.S. Highway 26. Follow signs for the Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve visitor center. Cost is $20 to enter the park or have a National Parks Pass. Follow the loop around until you see parking for the North Crater Trail.
Why make the hike: Lava rock glinted in the distance while my boots crunched monotonously along the path. Looking down, I saw little pink and blue wildflowers trying to make a living in the arid landscape. Yellow pine chipmunks would scurry about as I approached. Looking up, rolling hills, dead trees and puffy clouds all greeted me.
There’s some really amazing views along this trail if you’re willing to tackle some elevation dips and gains. Walking through a dead tree, coming across a collapsed lava tube and crossing a 15 million-year-old lava field were highlights of the hike. Be sure to take plenty of water.
Pro Photo Tip: Exposure Compensation is a great tool to tweak exposure when shooting in a mode other than manual. It allows the photographer to fool the camera into metering the scene a little darker or lighter depending on the circumstances. For instance, taking pictures of black lava fields. The camera is trying to turn all that dark lava rock into a nice mid-tone making the lava fields too light and washing out the scene. That’s when turning the exposure compensation to a negative value can help.
Leave no trace: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Note: The shorter, .25-mile North Crater Flow Trail is closed for construction to make the path more accessible. All caves are also closed because of the difficulty of maintaining social distance in confined spaces. The monument is also studying the effect of recent earthquakes on the bat population.
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
