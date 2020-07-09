City of Rocks National Reserve, Creekside Towers Trail
Distance: About 2 miles, loop
Difficulty: Moderate, some steep hills, uneven surfaces{span class=”print_trim”}
Directions: From Twin Falls, take Interstate 84 east. Exit at 216 and turn south on Idaho Highway 77. Turn west onto South Elba Almo Road, which turns into 825 East. Pass the City or Rocks National Reserve Visitor Center and turn west onto 3075 South (City or Rocks Loop Road). Follow the road until you see Bathrock. There will be parking on the right side of the road with restrooms.{span class=”print_trim”}
Why make the hike: The landscape is breathtaking and the area has a variety of hikes for everyone. The Creekside Towers loop took us through trees (shade) while also giving us awe-inspiring vistas and rock formations. There were several small bridge crossings over a creek that added to the natural soundtrack of song birds and a soft breeze rustling the surrounding trees. While much of the trail is serene there are several uneven surfaces and plenty of elevation gain (and loss) to keep your heart rate up and your knees working.{span class=”print_trim”}
Pro Photo Tip: A Circular Polarizer (C-PL) is an essential tool for the landscape photographer. It’s a filter that usually threads onto the front of the lens. It helps control glare, increases contrast and makes blue skies a deeper color and gives clouds more dimension. It also give one or two stops of neutral density for when a slower shutter speed is preferred. It works best when the sun is at 90 degrees from the lens.{span class=”print_trim”}
Leave no trace: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Hiking the Magic Valley, City of Rocks
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
