Castle Rocks State Park, Around the Rock Trail
Distance: 1.75 miles (Could easily vary)
Difficulty: Moderate, Uneven surfaces, crouching, inclines
Directions: From Twin Falls, take Interstate 84 east. Exit at 216 and turn south on Idaho Highway 77. Turn west onto South Elba Almo Road, which turns into 825 East. Pass the City or Rocks National Reserve Visitor Center and turn right onto 2800 S/Big Cove Road and park at the trail head. Cost is $5 unless you have a state parks pass.
Why make the hike: Often overshadowed by the nearby City of Rocks National Reserve, Castle Rocks State Park holds its own. With a fishing pond nearby, climbing routes, a yurt and a plethora of trails this park really delivers. I enjoyed scampering over, under and around rocks while taking in a breathtaking view of the surrounding area. If you look closely you can even see some pictographs left by Native Americans long ago.
Pro Photo Tip: When shooting a contrasty scene I like to bracket my exposures. Bracketing allows photographers to combine images creating a High Dynamic Range or (HDR) composite photograph. Using this technique helps shooters keep not only their highlights from being blown out, but details in the shadows as well.
Leave no trace: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
