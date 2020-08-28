Bruneau Dunes State Park, Bruneau Dunes Loop
Distance: About 2.75 miles, loop
Difficulty: Hard, steep incline and loose sand, difficult to find trail at times
Directions: From Twin Falls take Interstate 84 west. Exit at 112 for Hammett. Turn left onto Idaho Highway 78 west. Turn left to stay on Idaho 78 west. Turn right at the first cross street to stay on Idaho 78 west. Turn left onto Bruneau Sand Dunes Road. Follow signs to Dunes Lake Picnic Area and park. Must have a State Parks Pass or pay $5 for a day use permit.
Why make the hike: Bruneau Dunes State Park is home to the tallest freestanding dune in North America at around 470 feet. If that’s not enough reason to get sandy then explore the Times-News photo gallery online at magicvalley.com/gallery to whet your appetite for the epic views from the top.
Making the hike at high noon in nearly 100 degree heat may not have been the best idea, but with lots of water (I used a little over 1.5 liters) and plenty of sun screen I came out unscathed. There is little shade after the first stretch of the hike so I would recommend making the trek early in the morning or the evening. Other than hiking, explorers can rent sandboards and carve up the dunes or go swimming, kayaking, etc. in Dunes Lake. There is camping as well as the only public observatory in the state. So what are you waiting for? Go explore!
Pro Photo Tip: A few rules of composition I often use are the rule-of-thirds and leading lines. Both of which I incorporated several times during my hike around the sand dunes. When looking through your viewfinder (or at your screen) think of a tick-tac-toe board overlaid on it and place your subject at one of the four intersecting points to create a stronger composition. Second, look for lines leading you through the scene. They can be curvy or straight, but you’ll want them to lead the viewer through the photograph. Keep in mind that some rules are meant to be broken, so don’t live or die by them.
Leave no trace: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Hiking Idaho, Bruneau Dunes State Park
