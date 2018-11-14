KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host a Giving Walk for “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Explore thought-provoking exhibitions, enjoy wine, mingle with friends and often meet the artists.
Bring healthy non-perishable goods to any SVCA gallery to support the Hunger Coalition.
