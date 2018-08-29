KETCHUM — For 61 years Wagon Days has celebrated the early pioneers who founded Ketchum as a mining town.
This year for the first time it will acknowledge the Native Americans who used to migrate through the Wood River Valley each summer, catching fish in the Big Wood River enroute to high mountain meadows.
Members of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, who hail from the Fort Hall area, will put on a dance and drumming exhibition Saturday morning before the Big Hitch Parade on Saturday, Aug. 1. They will also put up teepees in Festival Meadow on Sun Valley Road.
“A couple of our local men—Dr. Tom Crais and Ralph Harris—thought it would be a great way to honor all the different parts of our history, and we made it happen,” said Wagon Days organizer Heather LaMonica Deckard. “We couldn’t be more excited.”
The Big Hitch Parade, billed as the largest non-motorized parade in the West, is centered around the behemoth ore wagons with their six-foot wheels that Horace C. Lewis ran as part of his Ketchum Fast Freight Line established in 1884. The ore wagons carried up to 18,000 pounds of ore and covered 12 to 14 miles a day.
But the parade, which starts rolling at 1 p.m. Saturday, has plenty of other historic wagons, including an antique oil carrier, Wells Fargo hitch, Mike and Jeannie Beavers’ 100-plus-year-old hearse and a back-to-back trap Studebaker carriage in which the driver faces forward while passengers sit facing backward.
Shelby Hansen’s carriage is fit for Cinderella. The Carey woman’s grandfather bought the white pumpkin-like carriage with its heart-shaped step at an auction in Jerome 11 years ago. And Hansen now rents out the Canadian-built carriage for parades and weddings.
“It’s a people pleaser. It makes anyone feel like Cinderella,” said Hansen, who runs Sagebrush Belgiums. “I drove it down the aisle in a hayfield during my wedding with my bridesmaids inside ‘the castle’ and my father serving as coachman.”
The ever-expanding menagerie of camels and white bison will be back, joined by two new friends. And some of the animals will be taken to the Kids Activity area following the parade for kids to pet.
The Sons and Daughters of Liberty from Twin Falls will take their place in the parade for the first time this year, alongside Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
This year’s Grand Marshal will be Jack Williams, who has long filled in for Santa whenever the jolly old guy from the North Pole was too busy to make it to Sun Valley. The good-natured and good-hearted Williams traveled by horse and sleigh down streets to make house calls in the day before the city kept streets plowed as well as it does today. And he’s even traveled by miniature horse and golf cart to Sun Valley Resort’s tree lighting ceremonies.
But this will be his first time riding in the Wagon Days parade.
He will be honored with free pizza and drink at the Grand Marshal reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ketchum Town Square before heading a couple blocks away to a free Barn Dance featuring the local Americana band Old Death Whisper.
While famed for taking the wagons up and down the steep narrow Trail Creek Road with its many hairpin turns, Lewis actually took his first load of ore from the nearby Elkhorn mine to the railroad at Kelton, Utah.
He made the round trip with The Big Hitch, as his wagons were called, in about two weeks, returning to Ketchum with merchandise for local businesses.
At one point he had 30 teams and 200 mules making their way between Ketchum and the mining towns of Clayton, Bayhorse, Challis, Custer and Bonanza.
It must have been a sight in the days when Trail Creek Road, then known as the Ketchum-Challis Toll Road, had a 12 percent grade. The road since has been lowered and straightened twice and is now only 7 percent grade.
Jean Pierre Chesnel of Bellevue says he loves seeing the parade each year, as well as the Eh-Capa Bareback Riders who perform an exhibition before the parade.
“I tried to be a jockey when I was a kid in France so seeing a hundred horses makes me happy,” said Chesnel. “And seeing the young women riding horses like they do I think is fabulous.
When this year’s parade is over, parade-watchers can make their way over to the Ketchum Town Square area for a free street dance featuring The Last Bandoleros. The Texas-based band has been described by Rolling Stone magazine as “the most thrilling new country act currently on a major Nashville label.”
The band serves up a fusion of Tex-Mex and the roots of rock ‘n’ roll, with harmonies, rhythms and sounds that evoke early classics by The Beatles as much as the country, honky tonk and Latin vibes of South Texas. The band spent much of last year on tour with Sting.
Souvenirs are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Wagon Days Headquarters at the Ore Wagon Museum, East Avenue at Fifth Street in Ketchum.
“You can reserve bleacher seats there for the best seats in the house—the corner of Sun Valley Road and Main Street—where you can watch the mules jump the chain as they make the turn,” added Deckard. “Or, you can purchase them online at www.wagondays.net.”
