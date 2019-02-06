TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery will host a free open house and book signing for the “Vivid” exhibition from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Enjoy beautiful works of art, great conversation and refreshments.
This vibrant exhibit features the works of these guest artists:
- Judy Therrien creates beautifully glazed hand-thrown pottery.
- Bev Wiseman is a self-taught acrylic painter.
- Lori Wright Mackert
- brings to life alcohol-ink watercolors and will demonstrate her technique at the reception.
- Dobák Anna Olsen paints landscapes to relieve depression and says “The important thing is to make the painting colorful and vibrant, as its vividness has an uplifting effect on me and usually the people who look at my artworks.”
- Liyah Babayan wrote “Liminal,” a refugee memoir — a journey of empowerment, acceptance and appreciation for life after violence and chaos.
New works by Full Moon Gallery member artists will also be on display: Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gerilyn Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Stephen Poppino, Leslie Redhead, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone and Leon Smith.
“Vivid” will be on display through April 5. For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
