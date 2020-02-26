Two new outdoor concerts are coming to Boise this summer. One will be a total Rush.

When it rains, it pours, at Outlaw Field in Boise — but in a good way.

Wait, that’s still a bad idiom for an outdoor venue.

Bottom line: The Idaho Botanical Garden’s summer concert space has been adding to its schedule like crazy lately — including two new shows that will fire up alternative-rock fans.

Funk-fueled oddballs Primus will perform Tuesday, July 21, with special guests Wolfmother and Battles. Tickets to the 6 p.m. show went on sale at Friday for $50.50 at Ticketmaster.

Five days later on July 26, critically acclaimed quintet The National will headline an 8 p.m. gig. (Yes, that does seem like sort of a late Sunday start time at that venue.) Lucy Dacus will open. Tickets went on sale Friday for $46 at Ticketmaster.

The Primus show is interesting for a few reasons — and not just because frontman Les Claypool is a proudly weird dude. The Bay Area band will be on its “A Tribute to the Kings” tour. It pays homage to legendary prog-rock trio Rush, whose drummer, Neil Peart, died last month at age 67. Primus will play Rush’s entire 1977 album, “A Farewell to Kings,” as well as its own material.

