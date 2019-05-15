TWIN FALLS — When the Twin Falls Youth Council was asked what the No. 1 problem that high-schoolers face, their answer was teenage suicide.
“It wasn’t something talked about when my kids were in school,” City Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said. “The group felt like it was an issue that needed to be talked about.”
Every September, the Youth Council brings in new students, said Hawkins, the liaison for the Youth Council. This year the organization wanted to bring attention to teen suicide prevention.
To that end, the council is hosting a rally and color run Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. Onsite registration for the color run begins at 8 a.m. The community is encouraged to attend the rally “Life is Worth Living” at 9:30 a.m. The color run begins at 10:30 a.m.
Registration cost is $5 for students and $10 for adults. T-shirts are no longer available, so runners are encouraged to wear white.
The 2 mile run is split into five areas based on BeThe1To‘s five steps of teen suicide prevention: ask, keep them safe, be there, help them connect and follow up.
“There isn’t a lot of help in this area for young people,” Hawkins said. “We want to bring attention to the problem. We want to give someone the idea that they can help.”
