Twin Falls Tonight concert series canceled due to coronavirus

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
People dance to the Eric May Band during Twin Falls Tonight Aug. 15 in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Tonight committee announced Monday that the 2020 concert season would be canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Initially we considered postponing the start of the 2020 concerts but after painstaking consideration, we see no other alternative at this time than cancelling the entire season," the committee posted on Facebook. "We are deeply saddened to not offer our much-loved live music on Wednesday nights however the safety and health of our community is our top concern."
The group has started rescheduling bands for next summer.
The 20201 season so far: June 23, July 7 and July 28 are TBA.
June 26: High Street Band (as part of Twin Falls Criterium)
Aug. 4: Front Porch Flavor
Twin Falls Tonight
The public dances to The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
The Famous Undercover band performs Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
The Famous Undercover band performs Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
Tony Mannen listens The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
The public listens to The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
Korbin Ledbetter, 2, dances around to The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
The public listens to The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
People listen to The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
The Famous Undercover band performs Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
The Famous Undercover band performs Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
Brandy Childress jumps up and down while she dances to The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight. Childress won a T-shirt from the band for her dance performance.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
Sophie Hamilton, 4, dances around to The Famous Undercover band Wednesday, July 13, 2016, during Twin Falls Tonight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
Saraya Romas, 3, laughs while her mother Destiny Romans holds her during Twin Falls Tonight Wednesday evening in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH photos, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
The Kyd J Band plays during Twin Falls Tonight Wednesday evening in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
People begin to fill the streets during Twin Falls Tonight Wednesday evening, June 29, 2016, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
The public listens to The Kyd J Band during Twin Falls Tonight Wednesday evening, June 29, 2016, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
Attendees wait for The Kyd J Band to start playing during Twin Falls Tonight Wednesday evening in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight
People attend Twin Falls Tonight Wednesday evening, June 29, 2016, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight - Week 2
Twin Falls Tonight continues to bring in crowds Wednesday, July 1, 2015, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight - Week 2
Twin Falls Tonight continues to bring in crowds Wednesday, July 1, 2015, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight - Week 2
Twin Falls Tonight continues to bring in crowds Wednesday, July 1, 2015, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight - Week 2
Twin Falls Tonight continues to bring in crowds Wednesday, July 1, 2015, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight - Week 2
Twin Falls Tonight continues to bring in crowds Wednesday, July 1, 2015, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tonight - Week 2
Twin Falls Tonight continues to bring in crowds Wednesday, July 1, 2015, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.