Twin Falls Tonight concert series canceled due to coronavirus
breaking

Twin Falls Tonight

People dance to the Eric May Band during Twin Falls Tonight Aug. 15 in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Tonight committee announced Monday that the 2020 concert season would be canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Initially we considered postponing the start of the 2020 concerts but after painstaking consideration, we see no other alternative at this time than cancelling the entire season," the committee posted on Facebook. "We are deeply saddened to not offer our much-loved live music on Wednesday nights however the safety and health of our community is our top concern."

The group has started rescheduling bands for next summer.

The 20201 season so far: June 23, July 7 and July 28 are TBA.

June 26: High Street Band (as part of Twin Falls Criterium)

June 30: Swagger

July 14: Idaho 75

July 21: Last Call

Aug. 4: Front Porch Flavor

Aug. 11: Crossfire

