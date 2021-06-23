Twin Falls Tonight aims to get you through the midweek slump

Prater assesses each submission and selects five groups from various genres, working tirelessly to keep his promise: every year is different.

Born and raised in Twin Falls, Prater has spent most of his life in southern Idaho. After a short stint away from home, Twin Falls’ sense of community called Prater back, and in doing so, inspired his daughter and grandson to join him.

Not long after Prater returned to southern Idaho, he hit the ground running, excited to do anything he could to serve his community and meet more people. Since returning to Magic Valley, this drive has not been extinguished.

“That’s why we do the events, honestly,” he said. “I always tell everybody when they ask why I’ve been doing this for so long, it’s because I want my grandson to have a place to grow up, kind of like I had a place to grow up. It’s important for me to be a part of these events.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s the community, he said, that gives Twin Falls Tonight the power to continue its legacy. Each concert is run by volunteers and the $5,000-per-night tab is paid for using community donations.

“It takes a lot of community support and donations to make it happen, and the community supports it very well,” he said.