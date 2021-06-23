Twin Falls Tonight aims to get you through the midweek slump

Twin Falls Tonight is returning for its 21st season after the event was forced to take a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tony Prater has been overseeing the event ever since he and a few others organized the first concert series 22 years ago. The first event was a shared effort between Prater, a few colleagues and the Magic Valley Arts Council.
“We wanted to do something that celebrated the arts, which was music,” he said. “Our first event was a disaster.”
In 1999, a measly crowd of four people braved the sweltering heat to gather around a flatbed truck in a parking lot. Now, about 2,000 people attend each performance, hosted every Wednesday night.
Since that first show, the event has grown in notoriety, as well, pulling in bands and sponsors from across the country.
“It wasn’t what it is today,” Prater said. “There’s a big difference. It’s not just about downtown, as much as it used to be and a lot of people think it is. It has really become a big community event; it just happens to be held in the heart of Magic Valley.”
Prater and his wife begin organizing Twin Falls Tonight, which typically begins its multi-concert series around the beginning of July, each January. The first step in the process involves choosing a handful of bands from the list of submissions. Each band is required to submit a sample of their music.
Prater assesses each submission and selects five groups from various genres, working tirelessly to keep his promise: every year is different.
Born and raised in Twin Falls, Prater has spent most of his life in southern Idaho. After a short stint away from home, Twin Falls’ sense of community called Prater back, and in doing so, inspired his daughter and grandson to join him.
Not long after Prater returned to southern Idaho, he hit the ground running, excited to do anything he could to serve his community and meet more people. Since returning to Magic Valley, this drive has not been extinguished.
“That’s why we do the events, honestly,” he said. “I always tell everybody when they ask why I’ve been doing this for so long, it’s because I want my grandson to have a place to grow up, kind of like I had a place to grow up. It’s important for me to be a part of these events.”
It’s the community, he said, that gives Twin Falls Tonight the power to continue its legacy. Each concert is run by volunteers and the $5,000-per-night tab is paid for using community donations.
“It takes a lot of community support and donations to make it happen, and the community supports it very well,” he said.
When the coronavirus pandemic swept the United States early last year, the arts took a hit, including music events like Twin Falls Tonight. In fact, for the first time in 20 years, Twin Falls Tonight was cancelled.
Prater said the cancellation of community events, and especially events centered around the arts, made people feel even more isolated as the country’s two-week quarantine extended over several months. It’s events like these, he said, that help foster relationships and connections.
“People like a good sense of community, and Twin Falls has a good sense of community,” Prater reflected. “People, I think, really missed that. People want to feel happy. People did miss it during COVID-19; we missed feeling happy.”
Since the country has reopened, Prater said people are turning out in record numbers to enjoy what was once lost. The simple act of being around people in the same place, enjoying the same thing — even if it’s for different reasons — has repaired a fractured sense of togetherness.
“Whether it’s the band at the City Park, the municipal band, our bands, Gordy’s event, or whatever it might be, it is such a community builder,” Prater said. “It really gives a sense of belonging and a sense of place. I think those are two things people need in their lives.”
The five-concert series will begin on June 30 at the Downtown Commons, next to City Hall on Main Avenue, and continue each Wednesday until its last show on July 28. Each show begins at 6 p.m.
This year’s musical groups include Irish rock band Swagger, country and classics cover band Idaho 75, fusion music group Front Porch Flavor, classic rock cover band The Last Call, and premiere party group High Street Band. Food vendors will also be stationed throughout the event.