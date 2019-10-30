TWIN FALLS — Where does a Furby go when on a grand adventure?
How does a person feel unique in a world that blends personalities?
How does a boy lose his soul after eating a ham sandwich on Good Friday?
These are just some of the big questions that will be answered at the Twin Falls SANDWICHES Film Festival. Friday and Saturday will mark the fourth year for the film festival that promises to bring world-class films to the Orpheum Theatre. The festival was recently put in the top 100 best-reviewed film festivals out of 8,000 on FilmFreeway.
SANDWICHES stands for the genre submissions being accepted: shorts, animated, new filmmakers, diversity, Web series, international, comedy, horror, experimental and student. Festival passes are $30 a person to attend all the screenings and individual screenings are $10. Tickets can be purchased at filmfreeway.com.
More than 50 films will be shown at this year’s festival, said director Ray Chao. Audiences can expect to meet over 60 filmmakers from across the globe.
"There are so many possibilities with this," Chao said. "The idea of a sandwich is it can be made in multiple ways and have different things inside."
Chao is an actor and producer based in Los Angeles. He was was a lawyer in Chicago when he started improv classes and fell in love with the craft of entertaining. He has been attending film festivals all over the world since 2009.
Chao saw Katie Neff and Steve Kaminski — a Jerome couple who perform improv — at the Orpheum Theatre and thought it was the perfect location to host his own film festival. Now, he uses Twin Falls as a selling point for filmmakers.
Neff and Kaminski are the hosts and co-organizers for the film festival. Their goal is to make sure people support the arts and have a blast doing it. The duo hosts a Q-and-A session after each screening with directors, producers and actors about their film and working in the industry.
"The hardest part of this has been getting the word out,” Neff said. "People need to come because this is stuff you won't see anywhere else."
Not to be overshadowed by the films, 70 screenplays were selected to be part of the Festival. A screenplay table reading is 11 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Brick Cafe, featuring local actors and students from Neff and Kaminski's CSI improv class reading scenes from selected scripts. Chao said he wants to put an emphasis on screenplays, which are overlooked in film festivals.
On Friday there will be an after-hours party at Koto Brewing Company. On Saturday there will be an after-hours party at Von Scheidt Brewing Company.
"I hope we continue to grow,” Chao said. “Twin Falls is really receptive to the arts, I think they just need to find the time to appreciate them."
