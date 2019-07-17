TWIN FALLS — Kids & Rigs, a free family-friendly event offered by St. Luke’s, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the College of Southern Idaho front parking lot.
Explore a variety of vehicles, inside and out, and honk the horns. For children with sensory challenges, Quiet Time, with no horn-honking, will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call Jenna at 208-814-7950.
