Twin Falls historical cemetery tour brings south-central Idaho’s ‘unique history’ to life

The Twin Falls Cemetery will come alive for the second time in a decade during the Twin Falls Historical Cemetery Tour on Oct. 23.
The Twin Falls After Hours Rotary Club has organized a tour of the local cemetery complete with actors representing real people who helped make the Magic Valley what it is today. The tour is meant to celebrate the “unique history” of Twin Falls and its surrounding areas, the club President Sandy March said.
March first pitched the idea to other Rotary members over a decade ago after a trip to Long Beach, California. While there, March said her friend had taken her to a local cemetery tour where she interacted with actors representing local people that had shaped the area.
“People just loved it, and I totally enjoyed it when I went,” March said. “I learned all about these founding fathers of Long Beach but also tragedies of Long Beach, too. Every community has those — their ups and their downs.”
The Rotary approached local historian and Times-News columnist Mychel Matthews for help organizing the event, meant to highlight the “movers and shakers” of Twin Falls. Since then, Matthews has been working with the After Hours Rotary Club for almost a decade as the event’s historical director.
“History here in the Magic Valley is extremely important,” Matthews said. “We have some of the most unique factors that drove people here, that brought people here.”
Much like the debut tour in 2014, this year’s Twin Falls Historical Cemetery Tour would not be possible without the help of several local actors who research a Twin Falls historical figure, write their own scripts, and step into their shoes for one special day.
“It’s really fascinating. All of the individuals that brought people to the town, and they all have their stories,” Matthews said.
One of the most popular and recognizable characters is Twin Falls serial killer Lyda Southard.
By the time she was 27 years old, Lyda Southard was suspected of killing four husbands, a brother-in-law and her 2-year-old daughter, Loraine Dooley. Loraine is buried in the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Other notable figures represented at the 2014 event include outlaw Diamondfield Jack, I.B. Perrine, and Jessie Bisbee.
The event drudged up some backlash during its debut, which caused an indefinite hiatus that ends this year. Some Twin Falls residents were concerned that the nature of the event would be disrespectful to those laid to rest in the cemetery.
“This is educational, it’s historical and very tastefully done,” Matthews said. “There is nothing spooky; this is not a Halloween thing. We are encouraging people to stick to the roads and stay off of the graves. This is very important to us — making sure the history is accurate and that it is very respectful.”
Matthews said it is important for people to understand the history of the land they live on, especially in today’s world, because “with all history, if you don’t know your history, you tend to keep making the same mistakes.”
These mistakes, she asserted, could be detrimental to communities like those in the Magic Valley — cities that, against all odds, exist in harsh environments.
The guided tours, which last about an hour, begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 with the last tour starting at around 4 p.m. Adults can experience the history of the cemetery first hand for $10 per person and children 3 years old and older can attend for $5. Children under the age of 2 years old are free.
The funds will be used to meet the needs of local charities that have approached the Twin Falls After Hours Rotary Club for financial aid in the past.
“We’re a really small club, so we don’t have a lot of extra cash on hand to give to the people who reach out,” March said. “We’re going to have that money allocated for anything local that someone might approach us with or even that we see.”
Event organizers encourage attendees to wear a good pair of walking shoes and dress for Idaho’s fall weather. Some parts of the tour include rough or uneven ground. Free trick-or-treat gift bags will be available for children after they complete the tour.
People can park in the old cinema parking lot just west of the Twin Falls Cemetery along Kimberly Road and enter at the southwest corner of the cemetery near the service club sign. Tickets will be available at the gate
For those wanting to learn more about the history of the Magic Valley and those who came before, Matthews invites people to join the event as one of its many actors.
“Some of the history is very startling, and history itself has become a very popular subject,” she said. “It’s entertaining and educational, but it’s fun to know and it’s very addictive.”
Residents wanting to embody local legends are encouraged to contact Matthews at 208-735-3233 for more information.
