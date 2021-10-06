Twin Falls historical cemetery tour brings south-central Idaho’s ‘unique history’ to life

Matthews said it is important for people to understand the history of the land they live on, especially in today’s world, because “with all history, if you don’t know your history, you tend to keep making the same mistakes.”

These mistakes, she asserted, could be detrimental to communities like those in the Magic Valley — cities that, against all odds, exist in harsh environments.

The guided tours, which last about an hour, begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 with the last tour starting at around 4 p.m. Adults can experience the history of the cemetery first hand for $10 per person and children 3 years old and older can attend for $5. Children under the age of 2 years old are free.

The funds will be used to meet the needs of local charities that have approached the Twin Falls After Hours Rotary Club for financial aid in the past.

“We’re a really small club, so we don’t have a lot of extra cash on hand to give to the people who reach out,” March said. “We’re going to have that money allocated for anything local that someone might approach us with or even that we see.”