TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls High School Theatre Department will host playwright Oded Gross from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
This will be an interactive workshop to sharpen participants' writing skills and enjoy the company of an award-winning artist.
Enrollment is $10. The public is invited.
Gross' plays have been produced throughout the United States and abroad, most notably at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Great Lakes Theater, Theatre at Boston Court and Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.
His adaptations include Moliere’s "The Imaginary Invalid," Goldoni’s "The Servant of Two Masters" and Gogol’s "The Government Inspector" (aka "The Inspector General"), for which he also wrote the music. His original works are "Heart Attack With a Knife," "The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet" and "Dantino's."
Gross' adaptations, as well as his original productions, have garnered numerous critics picks and nominations including Best Adaptation for "The Government Inspector" by LA Weekly, Backstage West and LA Stage Times and Pick of the Week for "The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet" by LA Weekly’s critics.
Gross received his drama degree from Brandeis University. He is a member of the Dramatist Guild, a husband and father of two children.
