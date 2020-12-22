Twin Falls City Council begins discussions over amphitheater in Rock Creek Canyon

TWIN FALLS — After spending some time promoting concerts in the Midwest, Eric Smallwood returned to town four years ago and found the city lacking venues for live music and other entertainment. He is now on a mission to fill this void.
During the City Council meeting Monday, Smallwood pitched his idea of turning a portion of Rock Creek Canyon near Blue Lakes Boulevard into a amphitheater that could host events of up to 5,000 people.
“This isn’t going to be just a venue for concerts, but for arts festivals, high school bands or the local symphony,” Smallwood said. “This is going to be a gathering spot for the community to enjoy and use right in the heart of downtown, in perpetuity, if this project can move forward.”
Smallwood said he envisions an area where 10 to 15 food trucks can set up shop during performances, as well as a parking lot that can accommodate 1,200 parking spaces. Facing the stage would be a grass hill where attendees could watch performances. They could even bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on.
To move his vision forward, Smallwood is hoping to form a partnership with the city to acquire a 9.7-acre lot of city-owned land in the canyon. This is where the venue’s stage and grass hill used for seating would be located. Smallwood said the tall canyon walls on this lot create the perfect backdrop for an amphitheater, where people could enjoy a show in a natural setting.
Nathan Murray, the city’s economic development director, said the city has owned this lot for 20 to 30 years. During that time, there have been some discussions about turning that property into a place where the public can recreate, but so far it remains untouched.
“At one point we did look at doing some preplanning for a frisbee golf course, but it didn’t raise to a high enough priority,” Murray said.
During the meeting Monday, Smallwood said he and his business partner are open to keeping the venue publicly accessible when events are not taking place. He also said he is supportive of the city continuing the paved trail that exists along some of Rock Creek through the lot. Right now the trail stops about half a mile short of the property.
In addition to the city-owned property, Smallwood said he and his business partner also hope to acquire an additional piece of property directly south of the city’s lot. This lot is privately owned, but Smallwood said he has been in contact with the owner, who is interested in selling. This is where the parking lot would be located.
Although he has had discussions with the private landowner, Smallwood told the council that he is leery of purchasing the property without some level of commitment from the city.
Prior to the council making any decision, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said that staff brought this item to the council to gauge the councilmembers’ levels of interest in the proposal. He also said that the council should exercise its due diligence in considering what is the best use for this city-owned property.
Mayor Suzanne Hawkins, along with other councilmembers, said she liked the concept of an amphitheater in this location, but that she was not ready to make any decisions on giving up city land during the meeting. She said that letting go of city-owned property in the canyon is difficult.
Instead, the council unanimously voted to continue discussing a potential public-private development in the Rock Creek Canyon. But the council was careful to avoid using the word “amphitheater” in the motion.
The motion also did not specify the next steps of this discussion, although the council talked about scheduling a time to visit the canyon. Because this would function as public meeting, residents would be allowed to attend this field trip.
Following the meeting, Smallwood said he’s excited that the discussion is moving forward. He believes that if the project does become a reality, the city would be able to pull in musicians who drive near Twin Falls while traveling to places like Salt Lake City, Boise or Portland.
“We’re surrounded by major concert venues, and the tour buses drive by Twin Falls,” Smallwood said. “And in the past, they’ve left us behind. If we can build an amphitheater here that would change the game. Twin Falls wouldn’t be left behind.”