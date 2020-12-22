Twin Falls City Council begins discussions over amphitheater in Rock Creek Canyon

Nathan Murray, the city’s economic development director, said the city has owned this lot for 20 to 30 years. During that time, there have been some discussions about turning that property into a place where the public can recreate, but so far it remains untouched.

“At one point we did look at doing some preplanning for a frisbee golf course, but it didn’t raise to a high enough priority,” Murray said.

During the meeting Monday, Smallwood said he and his business partner are open to keeping the venue publicly accessible when events are not taking place. He also said he is supportive of the city continuing the paved trail that exists along some of Rock Creek through the lot. Right now the trail stops about half a mile short of the property.

In addition to the city-owned property, Smallwood said he and his business partner also hope to acquire an additional piece of property directly south of the city’s lot. This lot is privately owned, but Smallwood said he has been in contact with the owner, who is interested in selling. This is where the parking lot would be located.

Although he has had discussions with the private landowner, Smallwood told the council that he is leery of purchasing the property without some level of commitment from the city.