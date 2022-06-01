Twin Falls City Band starts its 117th season

The Twin Falls Municipal Band will start their 2022 concert season under the leadership of Director Elizabeth Thomsen, at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 2, in Twin Falls City Park. It will be their 117th year of the popular 10-week concert series. Concerts will be held at every Thursday night through August 4. All concerts are free. There will be a special Monday night concert on July 4th at CSI and a special Tuesday concert at the Twin Falls Arts Council offices on the canyon rim on August 2 and will highlight the summer concert season.