Twin Falls City Band starts its 117th season

Director Elizabeth Thomsen leads the Twin Falls Municipal Band in their first concert of the season called 'It’s About Time' on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Twin Falls City Park.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Twin Falls Municipal Band will start their 2022 concert season under the leadership of Director Elizabeth Thomsen, at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 2, in Twin Falls City Park. It will be their 117th year of the popular 10-week concert series. Concerts will be held at every Thursday night through August 4. All concerts are free. There will be a special Monday night concert on July 4th at CSI and a special Tuesday concert at the Twin Falls Arts Council offices on the canyon rim on August 2 and will highlight the summer concert season.

