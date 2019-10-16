TWIN FALLS — Indie-punk band Mains & Monitors is constantly trying to push itself.
The Twin Falls group has performed at Treefort and all around the Magic Valley. Now it is exploring an unfamiliar territory by pressing an album for the first time.
The band released a new first limited edition vinyl for the 2018 album “Kalani.” The album is full of dynamic energy and honesty in its lyrics. The disc is a transparent blue with pink that is as stylish as the music.
Chase Chandler, vocalist and guitarist for Mains & Monitors, talked about why this was the time to release vinyl and why it matters:
Times-News: What inspired Mains & Monitors to have its first pressing?
Chase Chandler: I think for all of us, one of our biggest dreams being musicians was to be pressed onto vinyl. It’s just such a cool accomplishment to have art that you created in real, tangible, analog format. Not only will it outlive us, but we’ve all collected vinyl from so many of our favorite bands. It feels like we get a whole new sense of legitimacy as a band.
T-N: What work went into making this vinyl?
Chandler: Most of it was the recording process, as usual, making sure that the recording engineering was a high enough quality for the producer Jack Shirley of the Atomic Garden. He did all the mixing and mastering — all of the making it sound good. We handpicked the artists for the front cover and back cover, Tyler Shae Leavitt-Powell and Ezra Elias respectively. Once we finished up all of the designs, we sent the vinyl mastered tracks over to the pressing plant and they got to work. The whole process took about two months.
T-N: Is there value in having a physical copy of music?
Chandler: Absolutely. It’s easy to call vinyl records hipster tripe or a fleeting trend, but I personally think there’s something so amazing about holding a piece of plastic that literally has music pressed into it. Honestly, I don’t even play a lot of my records on my personal record player. You get a cool 12-inch disk that sometimes has a rad design, you get artwork inserts and lyric booklets, and all kinds of other stuff. Just this year, vinyl is on track to outsell CDs for the first time since 1986. There’s just something special about it that connects artists with their fans.
T-N: Where can people pick up a copy of the vinyl?
Chandler: Anyone can pick up a copy of our record at any of our live performances or at mainsandmonitors.bandcamp.com.
