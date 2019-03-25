From left, Mains and Moniters bandmembers Eli Stonements, Chase Chandler, Patrick Henry and Jordan Thornquest, along with friend Braden Wiggins, decide what to do next during the Treefort Music Festival Saturday in Boise.
BOISE — Chase Chandler is still basking in the afterglow of his performance.
The lead singer of Mains & Monitors is scouring through vinyls at the Record Exchange. He’s looking to treat himself after his performance.
Mains & Monitors performed Thursday at The Shredder — a grungy punk venue. This was the third year that the Mains & Monitors musicians have attended Treefort, but the first time that this formation of the band has performed.
“It was weird to talk ourselves out of the experience,” Chandler said. “We just tried to treat it like another concert.”
Treefort Music Festival, now on its eight year, transforms downtown Boise into arguably the hippest place on Earth, where only the coolest of the cool can know every indie band playing. Each year pulls larger audiences and bigger performers — including Liz Phair, Vince Staples and Toro Y Moi. This year more than 440 musical acts participated; Mains & Monitors was the only group from Twin Falls.
Every bar is littered with new and experimental musicians; it’s impossible to not feel inspired by some of the artistry. This is an environment where the musicianship shines, bassist Eli Stonemets said.
“For five days you are transported to a place with like-minded artists,” Stonemets said. “Whether it’s a local band or a bigger name, you feel like you are on the same stage.”
An important lesson for the band was to keep in mind that this show wouldn’t lead to a sudden big break, the only goal was to have a good time, lead guitarist Jordan Thornquest said.
“We play in Twin for the money,” Chandler said. “We come to Boise for the experience.”
Thornquest moved to Boise recently, but he still plans on being a part of Mains & Monitors. Band members say they don’t know what the future holds for them, but right now they are just enjoying the music.
“We’re still figuring out how to grow,” Stonemats said. “Who knows where we will be in the future.”
Mains & Monitors weren’t the only Twin Falls representatives at Treefort. Chobani had a booth at Kidfort offering kids a new snack to keep up energy for the event.
Chobani is the only Twin Falls based vendor, but they see Treefort as a chance to be noticed by the state at large, Chobani Director of Community Relations Alyson Outen said.
“We’re based out of Twin Falls but we consider ourselves an Idaho based company,” Outen said.
Outside of the main stage, where the biggest acts show what they’ve got, the Chobani vendor sits as a reminder of Twin Falls.
“It’s a drive, it’s a commitment,” Outen said. “It’s great that we can be a part of this.”
