When 11-year-old Winnie Foster unexpectedly becomes entwined with the Tuck family, she learns of the magic behind unending youth.
As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: Return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.
Be sure to bring tissues!
Preston Harmison as Jesse Tuck shows the world to Palmer Ayers as Winnie Foster during a dress rehearsal for "Tuck Everlasting" on Thursday night, June 8, 2023, at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.
Uriah Manning as Miles Tuck runs lines as Preston Harmison as Jesse Tuck sneaks up during a dress rehearsal for "Tuck Everlasting" on Thursday night, June 8, 2023, at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.
Dusty Blackburn as Angus Tuck, front, looks out over the theater while (from left) Preston Harmison as Jesse Tuck, Uriah Manning as Miles Tuck and Brooke Woods as Mae Tuck drink water from a spring during a dress rehearsal for "Tuck Everlasting" on Thursday night, June 8, 2023, at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.