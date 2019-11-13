TWIN FALLS — To call Andy Gross a jack of all trades seems like an understatement.
Gross, a comedian, magician and ventriloquist, has been working and honing his crafts for 25 years. He’s been on “The Ellen Show” and more than 150 comedy clubs, and this Saturday he will be in Twin Falls.
Gross will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. General admission is $30. Kids under 10 and seniors are $25. Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance or at the Orpheum ticket counter Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Times-News: What can people expect when watching your show? Andy Gross: I always get the comment after a show “Hey, we didn’t know it would have that much comedy.” Some people call it the trifecta — comedy, magic and ventriloquism.
It’s goofy and fun the whole time.
It’s different with every audience. Every show is different. Sometimes I have to win over the audience. By the end, everyone in the audience is a friend.
T-N: What magic trick are you particularly proud of?Gross: The one with the most notoriety is the split man. That’s the one that gets requested the most, but it requires the right stage. With the right angle and lighting, I can do it.
I’m always trying new things. New tricks or a new bit. I always keep it fresh that way it doesn’t get boring for me.
T-N: What is something you hope people realize about your craft?Gross: Y’know, it takes hours and hours or even years for a trick. It takes a lot of time to iron things out.
Sometimes it doesn’t feel like a job. I’ll be in the garage working on a magic trick and my wife will come out and say “What’re you doing?” I say “I’m working out here.”
