Treefort Music Fest says ‘time to party’ again, Boise, with changes. Here are bands.

BOISE — Like most concerts and festivals in 2020, Treefort Music Fest got axed by the coronavirus.

But the ninth edition will return Sept. 22-26 at multiple downtown Boise locations. “It’s time to party,” Treefort proclaimed in an email.

The fall 2021 Treefort will be slightly different, notably featuring fewer artists — but still tons of them — and more outdoor venues than normal. There are 369 acts planned, many from the original 2020 lineup, and over 150 local bands.

“In addition to the familiar sounds of Japanese Breakfast, Calexico and Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah,” Treefort said, “we are stoked to be welcoming The Marías, Andy Shauf, Habibi and loads more to the bunch.”

Check out the full lineup and buy tickets at treefortmusicfest.com.

Usually held in March, Treefort focuses on indie and emerging acts. Organizers hope to get back on schedule with another Treefort in late March 2022.

In the meantime, they are working with local and state health officials for the early fall event. The current scenario includes more outdoor venues than normal, but the festival could be shifted to all outdoor venues if necessary. Plans will be solidified as the festival draws closer.